What we always celebrate is the language of cinema: Alia Bhatt at BAFTA Awards

Bhatt then opened the envelop to reveal the winner. "Sentimental Value", which is also nominated in multiple categories at Oscars, was the first Norwegian film to win at BAFTA.

"We live in a time when images are thrown at us at the rapid speed we could imagine. A lot of these images are seen on our phones and a lot of these images are trying to sell us the ideas, things, ideology and they are seeking us out to try to use the moving image for that. I feel that the films this year are the films that are made for deep viewing, for humanist viewing where we can sit together in rooms like this and experience to see the other, hopefully, through empathy, curiosity and open up the possibility of the theatrical experience for that," Trier said while accepting the award. Bhatt was among a star-studded lineup of celebrities as presenters, which included the names of Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Monica Bellucci, Rege-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, and Stellan Skargard, among others.