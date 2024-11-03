What director Lokesh Kanagaraj said about Rajini's Coolie, sequel to Leo

CHENNAI: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is presently busy with Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, has shared an update on the film's progress.

Speaking to the media after watching actor Kavin's Bloody Beggar recently, the filmmaker stated that only two shooting schedules remain to be completed and that the release date of the Coolie will be announced later.

Lokesh also encouraged audiences to watch Bloody Beggar in theatres, calling it "a quirky film", and praising actor Kavin for his performance. Helmed by debutant Sivabalan Muthukumar, the film is produced by Nelson Dilipkumar.

He also extended his wishes to actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for the success of the party's recent state conference held in Vikravandi.

When asked about Leo 2, Lokesh said the sequel to the 2023 film that had Vijay as the titular character will happen if the actor-politician gives the green light.

Meanwhile, Coolie features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra, among others. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film has Anirudh Ravichander composing the music.