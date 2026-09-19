We were confident: Santosh Davakhar on 'Gondhal' being picked as India's Oscar entry

The Marathi-language thriller was picked as India's submission for the Best International Feature category for the 99th Academy Awards on Friday.

"We were confident while making and submitting the film that we will be India's official entry for the Oscars. I'm proud to represent India with my film," Davakhar, who also serves as the screenplay and story writer of the film, told PTI.

"Gondhal" was among 33 films submitted for consideration, spanning multiple languages and genres. The list includes both big-budget spectacles and indie films such as "Dhurandhar", "Border 2", "Peddi", "Main Vaapas Aaunga", "Ikkis", "Haq", "Governor", "Hanuman Ansh", "Teeghi", "Balan The Boy", "Dorothy", "Shape of Momo", and "Angh", among others.

Set against the backdrop of Gondhal, a traditional ritual of rural Maharashtra featuring music, dance and mythology, the film revolves around a newlywed couple.

According to the official synopsis, the film follows Suman, a suffocating young bride, who uses her lover Sarjerao's obsession in Gondhal ritual and turns sacred tradition into a deadly chess match.

"Internationally, there's a perception about Indian films that they are about poverty and casteism. I thought I should make film, which will represent our heritage, and 'Gondhal' represents the varied culture and heritage of India.