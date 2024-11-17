We visited Rajahmundry prison for research purposes: Director Sidharth

CHENNAI: The teaser of RJ Balaji's Sorgavaasal has intrigued the audience as the makers have not revealed too much except for the character outline. Directed by debutant Sidharth Vishwanath, an erstwhile assistant to Pa Ranjith and produced by Swipe Right Studios, the teaser revolves around life of prisoners and throws a sneak-peek to life in prison. "It is neither a fantasy movie or a comical film. Sorgavaasal is an intense thriller that throws light into what happens inside a prison," says Sidharth.

The team did an extensive research while penning the script to make the story look authentic and realistic as much as possible. "Only Rajahmundry prison gives permission for such visits. We spoke to a few people to get their inputs. However, with further research we were shocked to know that 70 per cent of inmates are prisoners under trial, which means they are innocent until proven guilty. These are some of the things we have discussed in the film," added the filmmaker.

Talking about getting RJ Balaji to headline Sorgavaasal, Sidharth said that they needed a big name like him to take the story forward. "When we discussed RJ Balaji's name, the producers too were interested because they were already good friends. When we sat down for a narration, he ensured that the story isn't a usual comedy. He found Sorgavaasal to be totally away from his comfort zone and when we narrated it he gave us the nod to do the film," Sidharth explained.

The movie will be released in theatres on November 29.