‘We shot for Breakfast in challenging conditions,’ says Breakfast movie team

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Gandhi Krishna was the first to step out of the car in our premises as Raanav, Rosmin and Krithik followed him with silence. They were here to talk about their film Breakfast, which is hitting the screens in a few hours. With this movie, Gandhi Krishna breaks his hiatus of 17-year break after Anandha Thaandavam. “I was working on a few films with my friends and was never away from the industry. But I didn’t direct any films because things didn’t fall in place. Karikaalan was shelved and I didn’t find any good production houses or the right actors for my scripts. When everything came together I made Breakfast,” he said.
As we asked him about the title, he instantly replied, “There is a reason why the first meal of the day is called breakfast. We break our fast after the previous day’s meal. There will be instances similar to that in this movie, which is based on emotions and relationships. I thought the title would be apt.”
Divulging a bit more about the movie, Gandhi Krishna remarked that the story is relevant to what is happening today around us. “It is close to reality and that is the USP of Breakfast. This has an underlying message to the current generation who is glued to their mobile phones. There are children who don’t even take time to perform their parents’ last rites and choose to bid farewell to them on video calls. It can’t get more disheartening than this. I have woven a story around this with elements of relationships. I was so sure that I don’t want the audience to say that some boomer has made a film,” he elaborated.
The movie marks Raanav’s debut, who shot to fame with a reality show. He revealed that he landed the role even before his television debut. “Becoming a hero today isn’t an easy thing. But Gandhi Krishna sir made it look like it isn’t a big deal. It is a combination of luck and hard work and he is my lucky charm. I play Shanthanu in Breakfast, who is a hard working boy and whose life revolves around his family. He falls in love and what happens afterwards is what my character arc is all about,” he added.
Gandhi Krishna’s female leads like Reema Sen, Tamannaah and Rukmini have gone on to become huge stars. “I still keep asking him what made him trust me with such a substantial character and he always said that he decided that I will be able to justify the role ever since he met me. The name of my character is Janavi Rajaraman and it was initially difficult for me to get into her skin. But the team was supportive and I did my part to justify it,” Rosmin explained.
The movie marks Raanav’s debut, who shot to fame with a reality show. He revealed that he landed the role even before his television debut. “Becoming a hero today isn’t an easy thing. But Gandhi Krishna sir made it look like it isn’t a big deal. It is a combination of luck and hard work and he is my lucky charm. I play Shanthanu in Breakfast, who is a hard working boy and whose life revolves around his family. He falls in love and what happens afterwards is what my character arc is all about,” he added.
Gandhi Krishna’s female leads like Reema Sen, Tamannaah and Rukmini have gone on to become huge stars. “I still keep asking him what made him trust me with such a substantial character and he always said that he decided that I will be able to justify the role ever since he met me. The name of my character is Janavi Rajaraman and it was initially difficult for me to get into her skin. But the team was supportive and I did my part to justify it,” Rosmin explained.Krithik, who plays a parallel lead in the film, told us that it was Gandhi Krishna who insisted that he plays this role. “Many on the sets had qualms whether or not I could pull off this character as I look way younger. But it was our director who convinced everyone that I suited what he had imagined,” Krithik added. Raanav looked at Krithik and said, “He has done something beyond our imagination in the film.”
The team shot in challenging conditions in north India. “Firstly, it was me who got scolded the most on sets. Secondly, we shot in the coldest conditions up north and I had to stand in a bare body. The temperature dropped below zero,” says Raanav. “And the heater in my room conked off and I was shivering,” Rosmin quipped. “I was fortunate enough to not be a part of this schedule,” laughed Krithik. “We shot in the north and even in Kazakhstan,” added Gandhi Krishna and assured that he is ready for his next directorial and won’t take a break again.