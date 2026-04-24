‘We shot for Breakfast in challenging conditions,’ says Breakfast movie team

The movie marks Raanav’s debut, who shot to fame with a reality show. He revealed that he landed the role even before his television debut. “Becoming a hero today isn’t an easy thing. But Gandhi Krishna sir made it look like it isn’t a big deal. It is a combination of luck and hard work and he is my lucky charm. I play Shanthanu in Breakfast, who is a hard working boy and whose life revolves around his family. He falls in love and what happens afterwards is what my character arc is all about,” he added.

Gandhi Krishna’s female leads like Reema Sen, Tamannaah and Rukmini have gone on to become huge stars. “I still keep asking him what made him trust me with such a substantial character and he always said that he decided that I will be able to justify the role ever since he met me. The name of my character is Janavi Rajaraman and it was initially difficult for me to get into her skin. But the team was supportive and I did my part to justify it,” Rosmin explained.Krithik, who plays a parallel lead in the film, told us that it was Gandhi Krishna who insisted that he plays this role. “Many on the sets had qualms whether or not I could pull off this character as I look way younger. But it was our director who convinced everyone that I suited what he had imagined,” Krithik added. Raanav looked at Krithik and said, “He has done something beyond our imagination in the film.”

The team shot in challenging conditions in north India. “Firstly, it was me who got scolded the most on sets. Secondly, we shot in the coldest conditions up north and I had to stand in a bare body. The temperature dropped below zero,” says Raanav. “And the heater in my room conked off and I was shivering,” Rosmin quipped. “I was fortunate enough to not be a part of this schedule,” laughed Krithik. “We shot in the north and even in Kazakhstan,” added Gandhi Krishna and assured that he is ready for his next directorial and won’t take a break again.