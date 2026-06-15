We all have an Aravindh in us: Anirudh Ravichander

Talking about the song Anirudh says, “Aravindh is everybody in some way. We all have an Aravindh in our lives, but this song speaks about an independent artist who yearns for that one chance to show what they’ve got. It is also a satirical take on the challenges an independent artist faces while trying to make it big amidst the sea of content on the internet” The track is deeply personal for Anirudh, reflecting a phase of his own life when he too was once “Aravindh.” Through the song, he says that he hopes to connect with fellow artistes and creatives navigating similar journeys, while also making a bold and introspective commentary on his own rise, struggles and the industry itself.