We all have an Aravindh in us: Anirudh Ravichander

CHENNAI: Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has unveiled his latest non-film track titled Aravindh, marking the first release under his exclusive partnership with Universal Music India through his independent label, Albuquerque Records. Released in Tamil and Telugu, the track marks a new creative chapter for Anirudh as he steps beyond film music to explore original pop- and hip-hop-driven storytelling.
With “Aravindh”, Anirudh conveys a light on the struggles of an independent artist trying to survive in today’s fast-evolving digital music landscape. At the heart of the song is Aravindh, Anirudh’s alter-ego, a passionate musician who has dedicated his life to music despite the odds stacked against him.
Talking about the song Anirudh says, “Aravindh is everybody in some way. We all have an Aravindh in our lives, but this song speaks about an independent artist who yearns for that one chance to show what they’ve got. It is also a satirical take on the challenges an independent artist faces while trying to make it big amidst the sea of content on the internet” The track is deeply personal for Anirudh, reflecting a phase of his own life when he too was once “Aravindh.” Through the song, he says that he hopes to connect with fellow artistes and creatives navigating similar journeys, while also making a bold and introspective commentary on his own rise, struggles and the industry itself.