WATCH | Samantha does a full-fledged dance song in Maa Inti Bangaaram

CHENNAI: The first single from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, titled Thassadiya, has been released, with the film itself set to release on May 15.
Composed by Santosh Narayanan and sung by Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva, Thassadiya has been described as 'the ultimate family party song' by the makers.
A peppy dance number, the song is picturised on Samantha, who is dancing at a family wedding function at her house. It has already received a positive response, especially for its colourful visuals.
Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram's story is written by Samantha, who is also producing the film. The film will see her portraying a housewife in an action-packed role.
The film also marks the actress' collaboration with the director after the 2019 hit film, Oh! Baby.
Maa Inti Bangaaram also features prominent actors like Gautami, Manjusha and others in pivotal roles.
Samantha last starred in a special role in the web series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ last year.