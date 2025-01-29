Watch | Ravi Mohan plays an MLA in 'Karathey Babu', teaser video out

CHENNAI: Following the release of Kadhalikka Neramillai, the makers of Ravi Mohan's 34th film unveiled the title of the film with a teaser on Wednesday. Helmed by Ganesh K Babu of Dada fame, the film has been titled as 'Karathey Babu'.

The title reveal teaser, which is little over two-minutes, starts off as a heated debate in the legislative assembly between two party leaders, KS Ravi Kumar and Nasser, over an old name of a MLA. Later, Shanmugha Babu (Ravi Mohan) is introduced as the MLA of the RK Nagar constituency. He addresses the gathering, revealing that he once had an old name, 'Karathey Babu.'

The teaser hints that the film is set against a political backdrop, featuring strong performances from the ensemble cast.









Produced by Screen Scene, Karathey Babu also stars Daudee S Jiwal, Shakthi Vasudevan, VTV Ganesh, Subramaniam Siva, Kavithalayaa Krishnan, and Pradeep Antony among others. Ezhil Arasu K, who worked with Ganesh K Babu in Dada, will handle the camera. Kathiresh Alagesan will take care of the cuts and music will be composed by Sam CS.

Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan is awaiting the release of Genie directed debutant by Arjunan J. The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.