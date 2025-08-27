Watch: Pranav Mohanlal-Rahul Sadasivan’s Dies Irae teaser promises a spine-chilling experience

CHENNAI: With just two films to his credit, Rahul Sadasivan has already established himself as an auteur in the Malayalam film industry.

On Wednesday, the makers of his next film, Dies Irae, unveiled its teaser, creating quite a buzz on social media just minutes after it dropped.

Starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead, the teaser, running just under two minutes, offers a glimpse into the world of Dies Irae.

Staying true to his style seen in Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam, Sadasivan once again promises a spine-chilling experience, with technical finesse taking center stage. While the premise remains tightly under wraps, the video hints at a world haunted by unresolved emotions and restless spirits.

Produced by Night Shift Studios in association with S Sashikanth's YNOT Studios, Dies Irae is slated for release on October 31.

The film has cinematography by Shehnad Jalal, editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali, and music by Christo Xavier.