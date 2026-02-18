WATCH | People mention salary only after seeing Instagram follower count: Tamil actor Shah Ra rants

Shah Ra, who began his career as a radio jockey, later gained recognition through YouTube channels before entering films. He made his acting debut in 2017 with Maanagaram and Meesaya Murukku. He has appeared in films such as Comali (2019) , Naan Sirithal and Oh My Kadavuley (2020). He was most recently seen in the Atharvaa-starrer Thanal (2025).

In the video posted on his Instagram page, the actor said he was awake at 4 am without sleep and spoke about how people in the film industry now ask about Instagram followers before discussing remuneration.