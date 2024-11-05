Watch out for the thugs on Kamal Haasan's Birthday

CHENNAI: The makers of Thug Life are planning something huge to surprise Kamal Haasan’s fans on his birthday. The team is all set to reveal the film's cast on November 7 at 11 am.

Taking to their X account, the makers wrote, “Get Ready to Celebrate @ikamalhaasan Sir's Birthday, a Festive Celebration awaits on 7th Nov. #KHBirthdayCelebrations Watch out for the Thugs on Nov 7th at 11 am. #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR #Thuglife (sic).”

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life marks their second collaboration after Nayagan (1987). In the film, the actor plays a gangster from Kayalpattinam named Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also features Silambarasan TR, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Trisha Krishnan, Nassar, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gautham Karthik and Vaiyapuri in important roles.

Jointly produced by Madras Talkies, Raaj Kamal Films International, and Red Giant Movies, AR Rahman is composing the music, while Ravi K Chandran is the cinematographer.