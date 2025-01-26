Watch 'Major Drama' behind birth of Bangladesh today

CHENNAI: Where are you going without your helmet, asked a concerned rifleman to his Major, who forgot to wear the safety gear in the heat of the battle. Rifleman Kaka Ram left the safety of the trench and braved the barrage of bullets to slam the helmet on his company commander’s head.

A minute later, one of the bullets that were whizzing past knocked off the Major’s helmet – and not his head. “I wouldn't have been here to tell you this story if not for my sahayak,” says Colonel Anantanarayanan Krishnaswami, now 87, recalling the vivid memories of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The helmet has since been preserved at the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Regimental Centre in Jabalpur to which Colonel Krishnaswami was a part of.

Now, stories from those 13 days of war between India and Pakistan are being retold in a Tamil play that is being staged in Chennai on Sunday coinciding with the Republic Day.

Krishnaswami briefly explained the backdrop, including the genocide, mass displacement, and cultural suppression by the Pakistan Army, which led to millions of refugees pouring into India, and the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi deciding to intervene, and explained how the Indian Army under the leadership of General Sam Manekshaw adopted an innovative strategy, wherein they would bypass heavily fortified positions and strike directly at Dhaka. This enabled them to steal a march on the enemy, but it involved crossing high-flowing rivers and traversing through marshy terrain.

With just 90 soldiers under his command, Krishnaswami, then a Major, led the clandestine operation to ambush enemy supply routes between Jaidepur and Dhaka to prevent reinforcements and ammunition from reaching Pakistani forces. “We had no detailed information of our enemy deployment, just the loyalty and truthfulness of a Mukti Bahini guide to rely on,” he shares. “Crossing the fast-flowing Turag river under the cover of darkness was one of the arduous challenges we faced.”









Pakistanis were no pushovers, but the Indian soldiers were up for the task and gave them a befitting reply. “I lost two of my men, three of them badly wounded."

However, the Colonel laments the recent turmoil in Bangladesh. "What a pity! We gave them a democracy, and today, we are being ostracised by the current ruling dispensation, which has usurped power from the democratically elected government."

For history, dates are mere milestones; what really defines history are the people who shape events. To celebrate the victory that created a new nation and gave us a moment of pride that is cherished even decades down the line, NCC UDAAN, in collaboration with Theatrekaran, is presenting the Tamil play, OP 1971: Bangladesh Vettri, on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day on Sunday.

“I feel the script chose us,” says Sabarivas, co-director of the play. “We have the then Major Krishnaswami, General Sam Manekshaw, Indira Gandhi, Pakistan Lieutenant General AAK Niazi, and other revolutionary real-life characters. Bringing their movements and attitude to life was indeed a different ballgame,” adds his fellow director Raghavendr Siva.









The play aims to capture the heroic moments and the brutality of war, culminating in the historic moment that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

In the play, the Major’s role is played by 25-year-old Raghu Raman. He finds ‘Colonel Krish’, as they fondly call him, to be one of those rare people who leave a lasting impression. “Sharp, witty, and full of life, he radiates a charm that defies his age. Every conversation with him feels like a tale of stories, wisdom, and an inspiring dose of patriotism.”

But stepping into the role of an Army officer is no easy task. “I had to extensively work on the characters traits, gestures, and bring deeper voice modulations to not only conceal my real age, but also convincingly embody the characters age and persona.” Listening to Krishnaswami’s firsthand accounts gave him an authentic understanding of the human side of war, Raghu adds.

'OP 1971: Bangladesh Vettri' is being staged on Sunday at Egmore Museum Theatre, with two shows- 4 pm and 6.30 pm.