Watch| Lokesh plays Devadas in Arun Matheswaran's directorial DC

CHENNAI: A few days ago, it was revealed that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be making his acting debut in Arun Matheswaran's next directorial. On Saturday, much to the surprise of the fans, the film's title and title teaser were unveiled.











Titled DC, Lokesh plays the character named Devadas. Wamiqa Gabbi is the leading lady and will essay the role of Chandra. In the glimpse video, a blood-soaked Lokesh is seen coming to meet Wamiqa. The video hints that the film will be an action love story. Sanjana Krishnamoorthy will also be seen in a key role.

Backed by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the upcoming film, which is touted to be a period drama.

Mukesh G is the cinematographer, while GK Prasanna is taking care of the cuts. DC will hit the screens in the summer next year.