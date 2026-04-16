Cinema

WATCH | Ek Din: Trailer for Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut out

The film, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, stars Junaid Khan alongside her and has been drawing attention online
Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan promise a magical love story
Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan promise a magical love story
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CHENNAI: The trailer of Ek Din, marking Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut, has been released ahead of its May 1 premiere.

The film, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, stars Junaid Khan alongside her and has been drawing attention online.

Ek Din follows Rohan (Junaid Khan), a shy employee secretly in love with his colleague Meera (Sai Pallavi). During a company trip, he gets a chance to spend a day with her after she suffers an accident that leads to temporary memory loss.

Critics say the film, a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, could serve as a strong introduction to Sai Pallavi to Hindi audiences.

Sai Pallavi rose to fame in South India with Premam and has since built a career across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She has starred alongside Dhanush in Maari 2 and Sivakarthikeyan in Amaran, earning praise for her performances.

She is also set to reunite with Dhanush and will appear as Sita in the upcoming Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Sai Pallavi
Trailer Released
Junaid Khan
Ek Din movie

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