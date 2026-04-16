WATCH | Ek Din: Trailer for Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut out

CHENNAI: The trailer of Ek Din, marking Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut, has been released ahead of its May 1 premiere.
The film, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, stars Junaid Khan alongside her and has been drawing attention online.
Ek Din follows Rohan (Junaid Khan), a shy employee secretly in love with his colleague Meera (Sai Pallavi). During a company trip, he gets a chance to spend a day with her after she suffers an accident that leads to temporary memory loss.
Critics say the film, a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, could serve as a strong introduction to Sai Pallavi to Hindi audiences.
Sai Pallavi rose to fame in South India with Premam and has since built a career across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. She has starred alongside Dhanush in Maari 2 and Sivakarthikeyan in Amaran, earning praise for her performances.
She is also set to reunite with Dhanush and will appear as Sita in the upcoming Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.