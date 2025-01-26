Watch | Director Mysskin says sorry after comments on alcoholism, Ilaiyaaraja draw flak

CHENNAI: Filmmaker-actor Mysskin on Sunday apologised for the remarks he made at the recent trailer launch event of the film Bottle Radha, stating that he hadn’t intended to offend anyone. His remarks drew the ire of celebrities like Vishal, Aruldoss and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan.

At the teaser launch function of the film Bad Girl in Chennai, Mysskin took to the stage and extended his apologies to lyricist Thamarai, filmmaker Lenin Bharathi, actor Aruldoss, producer S Dhanu and filmmaker-actor Lakshmy Ramakrishnan for his speech.

In a long and free-ranging at the trailer launch event of Bottle Radha, a film exploring alcohol addiction and rehab, the 53-year-old filmmaker dwelt upon several topics: how liquor was discovered, unique drinking cultures among communities, how society too has a role in a person becoming an alcoholic, and more. Mysskin also sought to explain that there are various kinds of ‘addictions’, the kind people have for Instagram dance reels, the IPL tournament, and gadgets. Even fans who pour milk on the cutouts of their favourite matinee idols are addicts as they have some sort of obsession or the other, he said, even listing his love for cinema as an addiction.

Mysskin also said that he himself is a drinker as were so many people, even remarking that except for filmmakers Ameer and Mysskin, who were present on stage, everyone else seated there drank alcohol. This remark even drew laughs from those he mentioned.

He went on to say that drinking alcohol gives people hope and helps them recover from struggles. The filmmaker also humorously quipped that many people had become alcoholics because of Ilaiyaraaja's compositions, referring to the intoxicating nature of music.

Following backlash for his speech which some celebrities said glorified drinking and was insulting to Ilaiyaraaja and the filmmakers he mentioned, Mysskin tendered an apology for his words on Sunday. He clarified that his remarks were only intended to provide humorous effect and were misinterpreted, noting that the audience, including journalists, had laughed during the event.

Stating that his remarks were not meant to offend anyone, Mysskin requested forgiveness from the public, saying, "I ask for forgiveness from everyone, considering you all as gods."

Following Mysskin’s apology, actor Vishal who acted in the director’s 2017 hit film Thupparivaalan told the media that speaking and then apologising has become Mysskin's routine. He condemned the filmmaker’s comments about Ilaiyaraaja, terming them ‘disrespectful’, and expressed that applauding after Mysskin's speech was unacceptable.