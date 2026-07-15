Was spoilt for choice when it came to lessons: Tom Holland on working in Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

"And for me, I like to learn from people by watching them and watching the way they behave and treat people and work with people. So for me, I had the perfect footprints to try and follow in Annie and in Matt. So, I was kind of spoilt for choice when it comes to lessons," he said.

Nolan, Damon and Holland were in Mumbai this weekend for the India premiere as part of a global tour.

Working with Nolan was like a dream come true for the young actor who had long been told that he must do whatever it takes to get himself on a film by the director.

"I definitely had a very long conversation with Robert Downey (Jr)," Holland said, referring to his Marvel co-star who won an Oscar for best supporting actor for Nolan's last release "Oppenheimer".