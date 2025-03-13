Warner Bros. offers one-day Superman-themed studio tour to celebrate Man of Steel's legacy

BURBANK: Warner Bros invites guests for a one-day Superman-themed tour of its Burbank Studio on April 18 for the celebration of Superman Day, reported Deadline.

The one-hour Superman tour will take guests across the historic 110-acre lot, offering a look at iconic sets, the creative process behind bringing DC's storytelling to life, and a chance for fans to test their knowledge with DC-themed trivia.

According to Deadline, the ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet the DC artists and attend the special screening of Christopher Reeve starrer Superman (1978).

The classic superhero movie will be introduced by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz as per the website of Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood.

The guests will also get to explore rare and iconic DC props, comics and costumes from the Warner Bros. Discover Global Archives & Preservation Services.

Danny Kahn, CP and general manager of Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood shared his excitement for the celebration of Man of Steel's legacy on April 18.

"Superman has been a symbol of hope and heroism for generations, and we're excited to celebrate his legacy in such a special way and look forward to his next big-screen adventure this summer," said Danny Kahn, as quoted by Deadline.

The tickets for a one-day event cost 89 USD, as per the Warner Bros website. The detailed itinerary of the day includes a studio tour followed by food and beverages and a special screening of Superman (1978).

This special one-day event at Warner Bros on Superman Day becomes more relevant with the upcoming release of James Gunn's directorial Superman (2025) on July 11, 2025. It stars David Cornswet in the lead role.

Nicholas Hoult will play the character Lex Luthor. It was earlier played by Jesse Eisenberg in 'Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice' in 2016.

The trailer, which the makers released in December 2024, gave glimpses of the other superheroes in the film, including Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi's Mr Terrific.