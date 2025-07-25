'War 2' trailer out: Hrithik Roshan, JR NTR lock horns over patriotism, Kiara Advani impresses

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Yash Raj Films' action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, was unveiled on Friday, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

The sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'War' has been generating significant buzz since its teaser release earlier this year. The newly launched trailer, clocking in at two minutes and thirty-five seconds, offers glimpses of high-octane action sequences and intense performances by the lead trio.

The trailer appears to be a perfect mix of action, emotion and romance. The two-minute and thirty-five-second trailer begins with a heartfelt monologue from Hrithik Roshan, narrating his decision to live his life as a "nameless, faceless shadow" to protect the nation. It was immediately followed by Jr NTR's narration in which he strives to "fight the battles of the nation which no one else can", signifying his true love for the nation. Apart from his impactful dialogue delivery, the actor also stunned his fans with a near-perfect physique in the trailer.

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous and dangerous in the trailer. She was seen romancing with Hrithik Roshan while kicking and headbutting him in the next scene of the trailer. As per the video, the movie narrates the tale of two Indian soldiers who are at each other's throats due to their contrasting ideologies towards patriotism. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. He seems to have left no stone unturned when it came to filming the action scenes.

From shooting the action scenes on the roof of the moving train to the much-awaited clash between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in an ice cave, 'War 2' trailer appears to tick the necessary check boxes of a blockbuster Bollywood action thriller. Taking to their Instagram handle, YRF shares the War 2 trailer.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller 'War,' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. 'War 2' is slated to release in theatres on August 14, 2025