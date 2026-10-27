Wanted to enter Hindi industry but was never in a race, says Keerthy Suresh

Suresh said "Akka" director Dharmaraj Shetty approached her for the period crime thriller series after watching her performance in Tamil movie, "Saani Kaayidham".

In the 2022 crime-action film, Suresh played the role of Pooni, a police constable whose life is upended by a brutal caste-based attack. She then goes out to seek revenge on her wrongdoers.

"Dharma (director) saw this film of mine called 'Saani Kaayidham', it's a very bada** character, but vulnerable. I remember the first meeting.... He told me that he saw 'Saani...' and I was like, 'Now, I know why you want me to do this character'," the actor recalled.

Led by Suresh and Radhika Apte, the show is set in the 1980s in Pernuru, a fictional kingdom, where women take centerstage. The story follows Bhavani (Suresh) and Rudra (Apte), two formidable women whose differing perspectives and rivalries shape the power dynamics of the kingdom.

"It is not just about two women going against each other but an entire society, a matriarchal society, something very different, a unique world. To be a part of this world, I thought that is going to be something very challenging. It needs a nice add-on to the list of characters that I have done," Suresh said, crediting Shetty for doing extensive research on the show and her character.

The actor said working with Apte was a great experience as she had enjoyed her work in films such as "Andhadhun", "Badlapur" and "Kabali", as well as the OTT series "Sacred Games".

Her latest release "Dorothy" has earned acclaim for exploring LGBTQ themes. Suresh said she was elated with the acclaim "Dorothy" received from across the globe.