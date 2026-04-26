‘Want to keep writing earnest love songs’

Working with her dad Santhosh Narayanan and getting to hear his feedback is something Dhee always looks forward to. “Appa worked on it and he loves this song. It was me who was overthinking but appa calmly said ‘trust me it will do great’. Overall, it’s a great song for us,” she smiles. Over the years, Dhee has collaborated with a variety of artistes—from folk to international musicians. “I have learnt so much from them and it makes me want to be a better artistes every single time. Sometimes it’s just the musicality or sometimes it is their work ethics or a combination of both. It is a blessing and a privilege and I feel lucky,” she says.