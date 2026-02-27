VP unveils title of two films about Lord Ayyappa

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu released the titles of two pan-Indian films, related to Lord Ayyappa.
Titled Tat Twan Assi and Arya Kerala Varman, the films are backed by JK Saravana, under the banner Tantra Films. The director unveiled the titles at the Raja Annamalai Puram Temple in Chennai.
Tat Twam Assi (That Thou Art) will be directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar. The film will explore the transformational journey of a Swami Ayyappa devotee.
Arya Kerala Varman is set to interpret lesser-known historical and biographical dimensions associated with Ayyappa. Jointly directed by JK Saravana and Adithya Tangirala, the project is being mounted as an epic period film.