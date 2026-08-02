Voice that broke the old: Remembering bold, versatile legacy of K Jamuna Rani

K Jamuna Rani aka Jikki firmly owned the latter space before effortlessly crossing over into the former.

With a career encompassing over 6,000 songs across five languages, Rani’s vocal signature was defined by an irrepressible energy, sharp diction, and an adaptability that allowed her to voice everything from classical devotionals to the era's most iconic club dance numbers.

She died in Bengaluru on July 30 at the age of 88.

Rani arrived in the playback industry as a child prodigy, making her debut in the 1946 Telugu film 'Tyagayya' at just seven years old. By her early teens, she was already providing playback for lead actors. However, it was her distinctive tonal quality -- a robust, slightly throaty resonance with immense projecting power -- that set her apart in the 1950s and 1960s.

During an era when the quintessential heroine's voice was expected to be uniformly high-pitched and delicate, Rani offered a striking alternative. Her voice carried a natural swagger, making her the definitive choice for songs that required a westernised edge, dramatic flair, or infectious rhythmic energy.

Rani's stylistic impact is perhaps best remembered through her upbeat, fast-paced tracks that introduced a new, modern sensibility to Tamil and Telugu cinema.