VJS unveils the title teaser of Anbe Diana

On Saturday, actor Vijay Sethupathi released the title teaser of Anbe Diana. The video starts with a brief introduction about the specialities of Chennai and moves on to introduce the hero and his family.
From outside, everything appears to be normal. But deep down, it is a chaotic family. The entry of the female lead changes the dynamics of the family.
Pari Elavazhagan is joining hands with Ramya Ranganathan for this film. The team completed the shooting of the film recently.
Pari himself is directing the film, which is billed to be a family entertainer. The actor is known for his work in Jama. Jointly backed by Million Dollar Studios and Neo Castle Creations, Roja is giving a comeback to the film industry after a long time. The star cast includes Chetan, Gopi, Ismath Banu, Sudarsan Gandhi and Cell Murugan.
The film is set against Perambur. Bharath Shankar is composing the tunes, while Shelley Calist is handling the camera.
Anbe Diana is slated to release in summer.
Jama garnered huge appreciation, both among audience and critics. The film revolved around rural theatre art.
Meanwhile, Ramya Ranganathan rose to fame for her work in Dhanush’s directorial, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). A youthful entertainer, the film was a newage love story, headlined by Pavish and Anikha.