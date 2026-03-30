VJS unveils first look of Aruldoss’s Reunion

Helmed by Satz Rex, the poster comes with a tagline, The Tale Of Gangsters Reuniting. Touted to be a gangster drama, Jayakumar, Anupama, Akil and many others, will be seen in significant roles. Produced by Kartik Jayas, under the banner Hustlers Entertainment, Rockie Djea is composing the music.

Vicky Mac is behind the lens, while Muthamilan Ramu is taking care of the cuts. Other details about the film like the teaser, trailer, audio and release date are yet to be announced and will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.