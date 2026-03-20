VJS-Mani-ARR collab officially confirmed; location scouting underway

In December, DT Next had reported that Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam will be coming together for a romantic entertainer, in which AR Rahman will compose the music. On Friday, the team officially confirmed the collaboration. From our sources, we learn that the team is currently scouting for locations. Sai Pallavi, who is still being celebrated for her role as Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran, will be playing the female lead.
A few days ago, it was speculated that Sai Abhyankkar has replaced ARR as the music composer. However, sources denied the rumours and confirmed that the Oscar Award winner may have already composed a song for the upcoming film. He has been a frequent collaborator of Mani Ratnam for the last three and a half decades.
Produced by Lyca Productions, Madras Talkies and India Talkies, the film is expected to go on floors soon. This movie will also mark the second collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam after the 2017 blockbuster, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.