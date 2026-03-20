VJS-Mani-ARR collab officially confirmed; location scouting underway

A few days ago, it was speculated that Sai Abhyankkar has replaced ARR as the music composer. However, sources denied the rumours and confirmed that the Oscar Award winner may have already composed a song for the upcoming film. He has been a frequent collaborator of Mani Ratnam for the last three and a half decades.



Produced by Lyca Productions, Madras Talkies and India Talkies, the film is expected to go on floors soon. This movie will also mark the second collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Mani Ratnam after the 2017 blockbuster, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.