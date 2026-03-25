VJS, Arya unveil the first-look posters of Love Oh Love

Love Oh Love marks Pavish's sophomore film after Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. On Wednesday, actors Vijay Sethupathi and Arya released the first look posters of the film. Directed by Magesh Rajendran, the film is billed to be a breezy romantic entertainer.
The posters show that credit card plays an important role in the film. Earlier, during an interaction with DT Next, Pavish revealed that he will essay the role of Raghuvaran, who will be a responsible, working person in the first half, and in the second half, will play a jobless, carefree youngster.
Naga Durga is making her Tamil debut with this film. Love Oh Love is expected to explore the charm, confusion, and chemistry of modern love.
Produced by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, in association with Creative Entertainers and Distributors, Selvaraghavan plays a key role in the film.
PG Muthaiah is handling the camera, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Foxn is composing the music.
The film is expected to release in theatres soon.