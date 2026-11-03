VJ Siddhu’s Dayangaram teaser unveiled; film gears up for Pongal release

The film is set to stream on Netflix. Further details about the release date are awaited.

It may be recalled that actor actor Dhanush had released the announcement video of the film 'Dayangaram' in May last year.

The announcement video shared by the actor was noticed for its funny content. It begins with VJ Siddhu taking his dad along with him to meet the producer of the film, Ishari K Ganesh, who is also the founder and chancellor of Vels University.

Both father and son wait with parents who are looking to admit their children to the university. Siddhu's dad, who is intent on making his son succeed as a director, bolsters his confidence by saying he has a bound script and a video clip to show to the producer.

When they are called in to eventually meet the producer, he is busy signing documents. Without looking up, he keeps asking questions about the marks Siddhu's scored in school. Siddhu, whose marks are not too healthy, begins to wonder why the producer is asking him for his marks while they are here to ask him for a chance to make a film.

Eventually, Siddhu's dad interrupts the conversation and tells the Chancellor," Sir, forget the marks. My son will definitely make a great movie. Please give him a chance."

That is when the Chancellor realises Siddhu's come to ask for a chance. He asks Siddhu's dad to wait outside and asks him, "Usually, kids bring their dad along with them when they come for college admissions. Do people bring their dads along to ask for a chance to make a movie?" Siddhu convinces the producer and shows him a video of his.