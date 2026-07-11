VJ Siddhu's 'Dayanagaram' shooting wrapped

Sources in the know say that the film has been shot in a matter of just 49 days and that post production work on the film has already begun and is on in full swing.

The actor-director shared a story on Instagram that was posted by the film's costume designer Keerthi Vasan that announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

For the unaware, The film, which is being directed by VJ Siddhu himself, features the YouTuber in the lead role as well. The film has music by Siddhu Kumar and cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan. Editing for the film is being handled by Pradeep E Ragav and Art direction is by Vinoth Raj Kumar.

In late November last year, the makers of the film, Vels Film International, had announced the completion of the first schedule. Taking to its social media timelines, the production house wrote, "A step closer to the big screens! #Dayangaram first schedule wrapped."