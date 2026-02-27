Vivek Anand Oberoi to play antagonist in Spirit

CHENNAI: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed an exciting update from his upcoming film with Prabhas, Spirit. It was already announced that Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing a crucial role in the film. On Friday, the director unveiled the first look of the actor, revealing that he will play the antagonist in the film.
The new poster features both Vivek and Triptii Dimri, in which Vivek is seen standing with a sword, exuding dangerous energy. Beside him, Triptii is seen sitting with black glasses. The film went on the floor in November.
Spirit marks Prabhas and Sandeep’s first collaboration, while Triptii previously worked with the director in Animal. Bhadrakali Productions is backing the project, in association with T Series.
Harshvardhan Rameshwar is composing the tunes. Raj Thota is handling the camera. Spirit is all set to hit the screens on March 5, 2027.