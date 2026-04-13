Visual-driven teaser sets tone for Breakfast

CHENNAI: Breakfast (Accept the Reality) is the latest film from director Ar Gandhi Krishna, known for Chellamey and Anandha Thandavam. The film stars Bigg Boss fame Raanav and Rosmin in the lead, setting the tone for a simple and emotional romantic drama. The recently released teaser, unveiled by actress Reema Sen, has received a positive response. What stands out is its focus on visuals rather than dialogue, allowing emotions to come through naturally. This approach has been appreciated for its subtle storytelling.