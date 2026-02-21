Vismaya Mohanlal's 'Thudakkam' shooting wrapped up

Taking to its social media timelines, Aashirvad Cinemas, the production house producing the film, shared a picture of the entire unit with 'Pack up' having been written on it. It wrote, "See you on the big screen! #Thudakkam." For the unaware, the film is schedueld to hit screens for Onam this year.

Vismaya's father and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had taken to his X timeline to confirm the development.