'Vishwanath & Sons' audio launch set for August 2 in Chennai

Suriya's 'Vishwanath & Sons' cast and release

'Vishwanath & Sons' marks Suriya's 46th film and comes after the success of RJ Balaji directorial 'Karuppu'. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. It is slated for release on August 14.

The film stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, alongside Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Bhavani Sre and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.