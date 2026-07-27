'Vishwanath & Sons' audio launch set for August 2 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya's upcoming film 'Vishwanath & Sons' is all set to have its audio launch on August 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, according to a Maalai malar report.
'Vishwanath & Sons' marks Suriya's 46th film and comes after the success of RJ Balaji directorial 'Karuppu'. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is jointly produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. It is slated for release on August 14.
The film stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, alongside Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Bhavani Sre and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.
The makers have already begun promotions for the film and recently unveiled another track, 'The Wedding Song'. The track was sung by Suriya himself and written by Ken Karunas. The song, released last week on the occasion of Suriya's birthday, comes after the success of the chartbuster first single, 'Pattampoochi'.
'Vishwanath & Sons' reportedly revolves around a love story between a middle-aged man and a younger woman.
The technical crew includes GV Prakash Kumar as the music composer, Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer and Navin Nooli as the editor.
According to a Maalai malar report, 'Vishwanath & Sons' has already secured pre-release business worth over Rs 300 crore. The strong buzz surrounding the film has been attributed to the success of Suriya's 45th film, 'Karuppu', directed by RJ Balaji, as well as director Venky Atluri's track record with successful films such as 'Vaathi', starring Dhanush, and 'Lucky Baskhar', featuring Dulquer Salmaan.