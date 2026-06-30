Vishnuu Vishal's 'Gatta Kusthi 2' cleared for release with a 'U' certificate!

"The first part was about the woman. This time, it's about the man. I believe in equality. One film, I'm showing about the woman. This time, I want to show about the man. And in this, I want to show about the man-woman relationship," he had said.

He had gone on to explain, "With money comes power. Whoever earns will be powerful. Whether it's a man or a woman. That angle is given to this story. But that is not a misused power. That comes out of responsibility. 'I'm doing this for the family. So, make sure you're right.' That power comes from (taking on) responsibilities. So, this film will speak a different kind of politics about man and woman. But definitely, the joke is not on the man."