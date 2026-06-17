Vishnuu Vishal: 'Gatta Kusthi 2' will speak about a different kind of politics about man and woman

For the unaware, the first part of director Chella Ayyavu's 'Gutta Kusthi', which featured Vishnuu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, had gone on to emerge a huge superhit. The film revolved around the relationship between a man, who marries under the impression that his wife is a docile, soft-spoken woman, and his wife, who he later finds is a wrestler.

The film had several jokes at the expense of men. When asked if the joke was again on the men in the sequel as well, Vishnu Vishal replied in the negative.