Vishnu Vishal’s Irandu Vaanam to finally release this summer

The latest update is that the makers have announced that the film will release this summer. Irandu Vaanam marks the third collaboration between Vishnu Vishal and director Ramkumar after Mundaasupatti and Raatchasan.



Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in the film with Dhibu Ninan Thomas composing the music. The film is edited by San Lokesh, while the art director is Gopi Anand. A couple of days ago, Vishnu Vishal announced that he is taking a social media hiatus and will be back soon. He also has Gatta Kusthi 2 in the pipeline.