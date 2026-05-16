Vishnu Vishal's 'Gatta Kusthi 2' to hit screens on July 3

The sequel, which features the same lead pair as the first part, is being jointly produced Vishnu Vishal Studioz and Vels Film International.A promo video released by the makers ahead of the launch of the film had gone viral, receiving a massive response from fans. The video featured Vishnu Vishal, Ishari K Ganesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karunas, Karunas, Munishkanth, and director Chella Ayyavu himself.The hilarious promo dropped enough hints to suggest that the sequel too will be a laugh riot, just like the first part.Sources say that the sequel will continue in the same universe as that of the first part, which had a proper conclusion.The sequel, they point out, will also be a sports drama that will present everyday household issues in a comical way, making the film a wholesome commercial entertainer.