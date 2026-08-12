Vishnu Vishal's film with director Arunraja Kamaraj dropped; Actor cites creative differences, budgeting issues as reason

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement on the decision to drop the film, Vishnu Vishal said, "Over the past few days, there has been a lot of speculation in the air recently about my next project with director Arunraja Kamaraj, and I felt it was only right to clear the air and let audiences know exactly where things stand - it's something they deserve to know."

Stating that the project in question had been one that he had been looking forward to for the past year, Vishnu Vishal said he had been preparing strenuously for it over the last 10 months.