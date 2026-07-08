Vishnu Vishal tells Aamir Khan: Thank you for always being a pillar of support!

Taking to his X timeline to share what Aamir Khan had told him over a phone call, Vishnu Vishal wrote, " 'Congratulations Vishnu. Huge blockbuster. So happy'." He then went on to thank Aamir Khan for his constant support.

Vishnu Vishal wrote, "So excited to get a call from the one and only Aamir Khan sir who is super happy on seeing the blockbuster response to #GattaKusthi2. Thank you Aamir sir for always being a pillar of support and having my back."

For the unaware, Vishnu Vishal and Aamir Khan are good friends. In fact, Aamir Khan had flown all the way to Hyderabad to name Vishnu Vishal's newborn child last year.