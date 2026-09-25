Vishnu Vishal, Mamitha Baiju's ‘Irandu Vaanam’ to hit screens on October 23

Taking to his X timeline to put out the update, Vishnu Vishal, on June 10 last year had said,"Last day of #IranduVaanam... 150th day of shoot...It's been a journey that you also will get to feel on the big screen soon.... @dir_ramkumar has cooked something unique and interesting again...Thank you @SathyaJyothi."

The film has raised huge expectations as director Ramkumar is joining hands with Vishnu Vishal for the third film after delivering two superhits in 'Mundasupatti' and 'Ratsasan'.

Well known production house, Sathya Jyothi films is producing this film. It may be recalled that the first look poster of the film, which was released a few months ago, was quite unique.