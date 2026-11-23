CHENNAI: Telugu actor and producer Vishnu Manchu is set to play the lead role in an upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Prabhu Deva. The film, an action thriller, is tentatively being referred to as #VM24. Prabhu Deva took to social media to make the announcement on the occasion of Vishnu Manchu's birthday.
Wishing the actor on his birthday, Prabhu Deva wrote, "Happy Birthday, to my Hero and little Brother @iVishnuManchu (heart symbol)! Making this celebration even more special and colourful with VM 24! PRABHU DEVA × VISHNU MANCHU #VM24 #PrabhuDeva."
Sources say that shooting for the film is expected to begin soon. While details about the film's title, storyline and supporting cast are yet to be revealed, the project has already drawn attention for bringing the two personalities together.
The film will mark Vishnu Manchu's debut as an actor in Tamil cinema. He was last seen in Kannappa, the mythological drama directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, which featured a star cast including Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal. His upcoming collaboration with Prabhu Deva will allow him to reach out to Tamil audiences.
With this project, Prabhu Deva returns to Telugu cinema as a director while also exploring the bilingual format with Tamil and Telugu audiences in mind.