Vishal’s Magudam to wrap up next week

CHENNAI: The team of Vishal’s Magudam is in no mood to relax.
The actor-producer’s Magudam, which also marks his debut directorial, sought special permissions to shoot even on May day, while the rest of the industry was mostly off work.
A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The shoot is progressing near Medavakkam and the team has been shooting on double call sheets.
The team took special permissions because Magudam is in its final schedule and the makers have to plan the release accordingly. There has hardly been a day without shoot lately.”
Vishal recently took to social media and posted saying that the unit has completed shooting for portions set in the 90s. “Anjali, who plays the female lead, will complete her portions earlier next week.
On May 10, the film will be completely wrapped up and will move into post-production stages,” the source added.
Based in north Chennai, the team will shoot in Royapuram and its nearby locales over the weekend.
Post the completion of Magudam, Vishal will move on to Sundar C’s directorial Purushan, later this month. “Vishal will be seen in a clean shaven look in Magudam for his current portions.
In Purushan, he will sport a bearded look. After a brief gap, the team of Purushan will head to Goa to shoot for important portions,” the source said.