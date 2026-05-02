Vishal’s Magudam to wrap up next week

The actor-producer’s Magudam, which also marks his debut directorial, sought special permissions to shoot even on May day, while the rest of the industry was mostly off work.

A source close to the film unit told DT Next, “The shoot is progressing near Medavakkam and the team has been shooting on double call sheets.

The team took special permissions because Magudam is in its final schedule and the makers have to plan the release accordingly. There has hardly been a day without shoot lately.”