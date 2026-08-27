Vishal’s ‘Magudam’ OTT release date: Here’s what we know

Magudam: OTT release details

According to a Daily Thanthi report, ‘Magudam’ could make its digital debut on ZEE5 on September 11, less than a month after its theatrical release. An official announcement regarding the OTT premiere is still awaited.

Magudam movie plot, cast & crew

Linga (Vishal), a feared yet compassionate gangster, is estranged from his son Kiruba (Vishal), who has rejected his father’s violent world for a quiet family life. Kiruba’s ordinary existence is shattered when a deadly clash with local criminals results in the loss of his wife and daughter. The tragedy drives Kiruba to abandon his peaceful ways and confront the forces responsible for his family’s destruction. As Linga steps in to protect his son and grandson, the estranged father and son join forces on a dangerous path of revenge.

‘Magudam’ marks actor Vishal’s debut as a director, with him also playing the lead role. Dushara Vijayan plays the female lead, while Anjali appears in a pivotal role. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film.