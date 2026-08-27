Vishal’s ‘Magudam’ OTT release date: Here’s what we know

CHENNAI: Vishal’s directorial debut ‘Magudam’, which hit theatres on August 14, is reportedly set to premiere on the ZEE5 OTT platform on September 11. However, the release date is yet to be officially confirmed by the film’s makers or ZEE5.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, ‘Magudam’ could make its digital debut on ZEE5 on September 11, less than a month after its theatrical release. An official announcement regarding the OTT premiere is still awaited.
Linga (Vishal), a feared yet compassionate gangster, is estranged from his son Kiruba (Vishal), who has rejected his father’s violent world for a quiet family life. Kiruba’s ordinary existence is shattered when a deadly clash with local criminals results in the loss of his wife and daughter. The tragedy drives Kiruba to abandon his peaceful ways and confront the forces responsible for his family’s destruction. As Linga steps in to protect his son and grandson, the estranged father and son join forces on a dangerous path of revenge.
‘Magudam’ marks actor Vishal’s debut as a director, with him also playing the lead role. Dushara Vijayan plays the female lead, while Anjali appears in a pivotal role. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film.
The film was initially directed by Ravi Arasu. However, production reportedly came to a halt midway due to certain reasons. Vishal subsequently took over the screenplay and directorial responsibilities and completed the project.
Released in theatres on August 14, ‘Magudam’ received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Reports also suggested that the film’s box-office performance fell short of expectations. The reported September 11 OTT release will be confirmed only after an official announcement from the makers or ZEE5.