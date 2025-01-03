Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja to release after 12 years

CHENNAI: Madha Gaja Raja, helmed by Sundar C, was supposed to be released in 2013 for Pongal. However, due to various reasons, the release was postponed. Now, after more than a decade, the film is finally scheduled to hit the screens on January 12.

Headlined by Vishal, the film also stars Santhanam, Sonu Sood, Anjali and Varalaxmi in pivotal roles. Santhanam shared the release date announcement on his X account on Friday. The film has the elements of a Sundar C film, blending humour and romance.

Vijay Antony composed the music and the film’s first single garnered attention a decade ago. Titled My Dear Loveru, the song featured Vishal’s vocals. Richard M Nathan was the cinematographer, while Praveen KL and NB Srikanth were the editors.