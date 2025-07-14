Vishal's 35th film with Ravi Arasu officially launched

CHENNAI: Vishal is gearing up for his next film, after the success of Madha Gaja Raja, which released earlier this year. He has collaborated with director Ravi Arasu of Eetti fame, for his 35th film. The yet-to-be-titled film was officially launched with a pooja in Chennai on Monday.

Actors Jiiva and Karthi, filmmakers Vetrimaaran, Saravana Subbaiah, Manimaran, Venkat Mohan and Saravanan, cinematographer Arthur A Wilson and distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam were present to grace the occasion.

Dushara Vijayan is playing the female lead, and RB Choudhary’s Super Good Films is backing the project. The star cast includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music, while Richard M Nathan is handling the camera. NB Srikanth will take care of the cuts.

The team is planning to start the shooting in Chennai and complete it in a single stretch over 45 days.