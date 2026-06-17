Vishal-starrer Magudam's first single release postponed to June 19

For the unaware, the first single was scheduled to release on Tuesday.

In a statement, which was shared on the film's official social media handles, Vishal said, "The first single from Magudam/Makutam was scheduled to be released today, but sometimes a song asks for a little more love before it meets the world and hence our First Single is postponed and now will be out on 19th June. Sorry for the inconvenience, but I assure you, the music will be worth the wait. Patience creates perfection. Changing the date, not the excitement.Every masterpiece arrives when it's ready."