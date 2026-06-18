Vishal recalls working in Bala's Avan Ivan as film completes 15 years; says will never attempt a character like that again

In the film, considered to be one of most challenging roles in Vishal's career, the actor played a character called Walter Vanangamudi, a person with a squint eye. The actor had to wear braces to sport a squint and arguably became the first actor to sport a squint look in a feature film. The process, Vishal had disclosed, was very painful and taxing.

Taking to his X timeline to post a video clip that showed him with Arya, his close friend and co-star in the film, Vishal wrote, "Fifteen years challenge. What an experience it was. 230 days of filming and a character that I can never forget and never will try in my life. Especially the squint. Gosh."