Vishal on Dhanush’s political entry:It’s an open platform

CHENNAI: Actor Vishal has extended his best wishes to Dhanush amid speculation about the latter’s possible entry into politics, saying the field is open to anyone who wants to work for the people.
Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming directorial debut Magudam, Vishal said Dhanush is a “superb actor, director and technician” and that he would support him if he chooses to enter politics.
“Everybody is contemplating Dhanush's political entry. If his intention is to come to politics, I wish him all the very best. It is an open platform. Anybody can come with the intention of doing good for the people,” Vishal said.
He added that social service is not easy and said he would miss Dhanush as a performer if the actor-director chooses a political career. Dhanush has recently fuelled speculation about his political ambitions through speeches at events organised by his fan club.