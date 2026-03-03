Vishal meets Boman Irani; calls him a 'jewel'

Vishal, who plays the lead in the action entertainer 'Purushan', took to his Instagram page to post pictures of himself with the Bollywood actor.

He wrote, "Happened to meet the most versatile actor in the Indian film industry and one of my favourite on screen performers, our very own jewel, the wonderful Boman Irani (sic). It was a pleasant surprise to have him on the sets of #Purushan."