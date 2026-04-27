Vishal completes a gruelling schedule of Magudam

After over a week of hectic shoot, the team returned to Chennai on Monday. Vishal took to his social media account and wrote, “After a gruelling two week schedule in Kakinada #MAGUDAM/ #MAKUTAM team is back in Chennai. Thanks to my lovely crew, especially my DOP Abhinandan, Brinda master and my direction team, kudos to u Prabha, for holding fort for me all through and my entire cast especially darling #Anjali for your no ego no airs professional attitude, my bestie John vijay , JP sir and all the girls who went thru the heat wave but did their work in silence and my best half Saidhansika for being there to make me sail through this journey while I was nothing but sick to the toe but didn’t give up. Subramaniam Annae. Thank you. We hav completed the 90's portion which is the toughest in the film and here we go with our last leg of shoot from tomorrow in Chennai. GV’s magic will unfold soon with our first single. God Bless. - Actor Vishal. (sic)”

