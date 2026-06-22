Virat Kohli grooves to Karan Aujla's 'Winning Speech' at grand Delhi event

The high-energy evening witnessed fans singing along as the singer brought his signature charisma and stage presence to the event.

Adding star power to the occasion was Indian cricket icon and One8 founder Virat Kohli. One of the most memorable moments of the evening came when Karan Aujla invited Virat Kohli onto the stage.

The singer then launched into another rendition of his hit track 'Winning Speech', with Kohli standing beside him and visibly enjoying the performance.